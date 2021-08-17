Rapper Silento indicted by Georgia grand jury for murder of his cousin

A Georgia grand jury indicted Atlanta rapper Silento in the killing of his cousin who was found shot to death in DeKalb County, Georgia, earlier this year, according to court documents.

The Dekalb County panel handed up a four-count indictment on Aug. 3 for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony against Silento, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk.

The victim in all four counts was Frederick Rooks, who was killed on Jan. 21, authorities said.

A motive for the slaying was not detailed in the indictment.

The 23-year-old rapper is being held in Dekalb County Jail without bond.

A lawyer listed for Silento in court records could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a statement to NBC News on Tuesday, Silento's publicist Chanel Hudson said she's "been in consistent communication" with her client and that these indictments don't represent a significant change in the case.

Back in February, Hudson revealed that Silento suffered from "a series of mental health illnesses." She said Tuesday that his legal team is working to make sure he gets treatment.

"In regards to his mental health, we are continuing the efforts to ensure that where he is being housed they will properly adhere to ensuring that he gets the proper medications and in-house therapy to stabilize his presents conditions," Hudson said.

"In the meantime we ask that you continue to keep him lifted in prayers and support while he goes thru the process of the criminal justice system."

Silento's single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)"reached No. 1 on Billboard's chart of streaming R&B and hip-hop songs in August 2015.