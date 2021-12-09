Rapper Slim 400 fatally shot in Los Angeles County

Rapper Slim 400 was fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday night, police said.

Inglewood Police Captain Mark Fried said Slim 400, whose real name is Vincent Cochran, was 34, while TMZ reported he was 33.

Homicide detectives are interviewing Slim 400's family members, searching for witnesses, and gathering evidence, Fried told NBC News.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. The shooting happened at about 7:50 p.m., police said.

Slim 400's album Ice Water Army was released in August.

In his last tweet on Sunday, Slim 400 wrote: "what we can’t do is start again. SO MAKE THE BEST NOW."

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.