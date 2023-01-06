Rapper Theophilus London found and in 'good condition' after family reported him missing

Rapper Theophilus London, whose family reported him missing to authorities in Los Angeles last week, has been found, authorities said Thursday.

"Mr. London was located in good condition and re-united with his family," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, a cousin of London's said the rapper was “safe and well” after being found. Noel did not provide additional details about the disappearance and said London's family had asked for privacy.

Relatives had been trying to piece together London’s whereabouts for weeks before his family traveled to Los Angeles on Dec. 27 to file a missing persons report, according to a statement released last week by Secretly, a music label that has worked with London.

The Los Angeles Police Department said relatives had lost “complete contact” with him. He was last seen in the city’s Skid Row area in October.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” his father said in the statement released by Secretly. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London, 35, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, earned a Grammy nomination in 2016 for a collaboration with Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West. He released his third album, “Bebey,” in 2020.