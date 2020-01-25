Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles days before Grammy appearance

Rapper YG, who is scheduled to perform at Sunday's Grammy awards show, was arrested in Los Angeles Friday and booked for robbery, the sheriff’s department said.
YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, 29, was arrested in Chatsworth, an L.A. neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, around 4 a.m. after deputies served a search warrant at his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
The department did not detail the allegations, other than to say he was arrested on robbery charges. Online court records did not appear to list the case Friday night. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Compton, according to the Sheriff's Department.
YG's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told NBC Los Angeles that the arrest was a shock and that "he was completely caught off-guard."
"He's an individual who doesn't understand what they're talking about, up to the point where he thinks they have the wrong person," Tacopina said.
YG had been held on a $250,000 bond, the sheriff's office said. By Friday night, he had posted bail and was released, the jail said.
Tacopina called the timing from the timing of YG's arrest suspicious and said that "without question, he wears a bulls-eye on his back."
Tacopina told NBC Los Angeles that barring any unforeseen circumstances, he expected YG to perform at the Grammys on Sunday night.
YG and several other performers, including Meek Mill and John Legend, are scheduled to perform in a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the awards show, the Recording Academy has said.
Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. Days later, police arrested suspected shooter Eric Holder Jr., who is now 30.
Police have said that Holder was seen walking up to Hussle and two other men and opening fire in the parking lot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.
In May, Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has said. He has pleaded not guilty.
Hussle has been nominated posthumously for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Racks In The Middle," and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher."