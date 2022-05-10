Rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was booked into jail Monday in Georgia and accused of criminal gang activity.

Fulton County Jail records indicate that the Grammy-winning rapper is being held on felony charges of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

Additional details about the allegations were unavailable Monday night.

The RICO allegation is related to an offense in 2013, and the street gang count stems from a May 12, 2018, incident, records showed.

Representatives for Young Thug did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Like the federal RICO statute, Georgia's version of the law was designed to quell organized crime.

The authority behind the allegations wasn't listed. Atlanta police, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office and federal prosecutors in Atlanta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Young Thug, 30, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is a native of the city. Last year his album "Punk" became his third to debut at No. 1. He earned a songwriting Grammy for Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

He has appeared in two releases of the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise.

Last month, LaKevia Jackson, 31, the mother of a child she shared with Young Thug, was fatally shot in a dispute over a bowling ball, authorities said.