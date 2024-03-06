Rare bird floating in Fountains of Bellagio pauses popular water show

A rare bird that "found comfort" in the lake of the Fountains of Bellagio paused the popular Las Vegas water show Tuesday evening.

"We are happy to welcome the most exclusive guests," the Bellagio Las Vegas posted on social media Tuesday. "The Fountains of Bellagio are paused as we work with state wildlife officials to rescue a Yellow-billed Loon."

The Yellow-billed loon in Lake Bellagio yesterday. Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS via Getty Images

The Yellow-billed Loon is an "international species of concern considered to be one of the 10 rarest birds that regularly breed on the mainland U.S.," according to the National Park Service.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is monitoring the situation. It remains unclear when the popular fountain shows will resume.

MGM International Resorts, the company operating the Bellagio Hotel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.