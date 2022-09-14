R&B singer Jesse Powell dies at 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell, who sang the 1996 ballad “You” passed away Tuesday at the age of 51, according his family members.

The artist died “peacefully” Tuesday in his Los Angeles home, according to his sisters recording artists Trina and Tamara Powell.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” Tamara said in a statement from the family on Instagram.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy,” it said.

The family remembered Powell as a man who loved music and was devoted to his fans.

“We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,’ the statement concluded.

A cause of death was not shared.

