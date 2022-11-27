'We’re having a baby today': Woman gives birth inside Atlanta McDonald's with help of employees and fiancé

A woman who stopped at McDonald's to use the bathroom while on the way to the hospital to give birth ended up having her baby at the fast food restaurant with the help of employees and her fiancé, NBC affiliate WXIA reported.

Alandria Worthy started having contractions about a minute and a half apart Wednesday morning when her fiancé, Deandre Phillips, helped pack their car to rush her to the hospital, the outlet reported.

But Worthy and Phillips didn't make it to the hospital — they stopped at the McDonald's on Fulton Industrial Boulevard because Worth had to use the bathroom.

“I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately,” Worthy told WXIA. “It was an experience because it happened so fast.”

General manager Tunisia Woodward came to Worthy's aid.

“I thought they was joking, and I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet [under the door],” Woodward told WXIA. “I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew; we’re having a baby today.”

Woodward's colleagues, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray, also assisted Worthy, calling 911 for help. Phillips made his way to the McDonald's bathroom when he felt his fiancée had been gone for too long.

“She was on the toilet screaming,” Phillips told WXIA. “I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic. I was like 'just breathe.' I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter.”

Less than fifteen minutes and three pushes later, their daughter, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born in the McDonald's bathroom, the outlet reported.

But the McDonald's employees who helped deliver Nandi have a nickname for her: McDonald’s Little Nugget.

“She’s definitely a nugget,” Phillips told WXIA. “My parents loved the name, too. We were like, okay, it fits her. My little nugget.”