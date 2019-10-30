Breaking News Emails
By David K. Li
A new, wind-driven wildfire northeast of Los Angeles forced an evacuation of the nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and residential neighborhoods in the area early Wednesday morning, officials said.
At least 150 firefighters were battling the blaze called the Easy fire in Simi Valley, about 50 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, a Ventura County dispatcher said. Winds of about 30 mph were driving the flames.
"It's getting close up to the Reagan Library so we're conducting an evacuation," Simi Valley police Cmdr. Adam Darough told NBC News.
This is a developing story, please fresh for updates