Feb. 15, 2019, 3:48 PM GMT By David K. Li

A team of Philadelphia real estate investors said a house they purchased was booby-trapped with a swinging knife that could have killed someone.

Ekrem Uysaler said he was among five people last month walking through a home purchased in the Angora neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia when they made the scary discovery.

Uysaler's ABC Capital Investments buys distressed properties, renovates and sells them to investors. So he's accustomed to odd discoveries.

"I come across this every day — abandoned dogs, homeless people squatting, drug houses with bags and scales — but never a trap," Uysaler told NBC News on Friday.

He took cell phone video of the terrifying scene.

A staircase inside the three-bedroom home was rigged with a line of string, running parallel and about four inches high over one step, he said. If anyone had tripped that string, it would have triggered a crutch, with a knife attached to it, falling from above.

"Whoever did this was a genius, like Stewie," Uysaler said, referencing the violence-obsessed character on the popular TV cartoon "Family Guy."

"If you lift your foot you would have caught that line, and the knife would have come swinging down to your throat or face."

Despite the shocking discovery, Uysaler said the company is still going forward with renovations on the house — which had been abandoned for at least three years — that should take another four months.