'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah owes $124,000 in unpaid legal fees, lawyer says

Jen Shah, who starred in "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," owes her attorney over $124,000 in unpaid legal fees from charges related to a far-reaching telemarketing scheme that she pleaded guilty to last year, the lawyer said in court documents filed Thursday.

In a federal court filing, attorney Priya Chaudhry said Shah owes $124,422.95 in unpaid fees and expenses.

Chaudhry filed a motion asking to withdraw as counsel in March, saying Shah had failed to pay her firm and was in breach of their contract, court documents say.

The law firm made several unsuccessful collections attempts and Shah was notified of her debts last month at the minimum security federal prison in Bryan, Texas, where she is serving a 6½-year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the documents.

Shah, a “Real Housewives" regular known for flaunting her lavish lifestyle, entered a guilty plea to the charge last July, admitting that she conspired to defraud older and computer illiterate people through a multi-state telemarketing scheme that sold what prosecutors described as "essentially non-existent" services.

The scheme, which the Justice Department said began in 2012 and continued until 2021, included an in-person sales team that would fight consumer efforts to obtain refunds.

In court, Shah said she "knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry."

She agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and pay restitution of up to $9.5 million. Shah is expected to remain behind bars until at least 2028.

Shah’s manager and Chaudhry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.