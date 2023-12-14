Reality TV show about Diddy's family is pulled amid sexual assault lawsuits

A reality television show about the family of Sean "Diddy" Combs was scrapped at Hulu following multiple lawsuits accusing the music mogul of sexual assault, according to Variety.

A spokesperson for Disney told NBC News the "show was in the nascent stages and is not currently in production."

The show had a working title of "Diddy+7" — in reference to his seven children — and was being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, Variety reported. NBC News reached out to Fulwell 73 for comment.

A representative for Combs declined to comment on Wednesday.

The music producer and rapper has been at the center of several sexual assault lawsuits. His former girlfriend, Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, sued last month in federal court, alleging that he raped and beat her during their relationship. The case was settled a day after it was filed. Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, has said that the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Three other women, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Liza Gardner and a Jane Doe, have sued Combs.

The producer's companies have also been named in a lawsuit filed last month that accuses Harve Pierre, a former longtime president of Combs' record label, of sexually harassing and assaulting an assistant. Pierre, who was also named as a defendant in Jane Doe’s lawsuit, denied the allegations.

Last week, Diddy addressed the allegations in an Instagram statement.

"Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote in all-caps.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."