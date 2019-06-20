Breaking News Emails
An Arkansas native, who recently graduated from medical school in Gudalajara, has gone missing in Mexico, leaving loved ones fearing the worst, officials said Thursday.
Jesse Pacheco, 29, walked through commencement ceremonies at Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara this past weekend and was supposed to be back home in the U.S. this week, according to family members.
But loved ones said they haven't heard from him since he went out to celebrate his graduation in western Mexico.
Pacheco's hometown congressman, Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., is working with officials to try and locate him. In a statement to NBC News, Womack's spokesperson Alexia Sikora said, "I can confirm that we are aware and that our office is in contact with the family, State Department, and consulate."
"The congressman is closely following the situation," Sikora added. "We are all hoping for a positive outcome."
Francine Solis, the missing man's cousin, fought back tears as she wondered where the aspiring doctor could be.
"It's your worst horror movie come true," Solis told KNWA, an NBC affiliate in northwest Arkansas.
Solis is afraid Pacheco's life is in danger or that "he's dead, that he's been kidnapped, that he was tortured."
Pacheco worked as a surgical tech at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas, from February, 2015 to February, 2017, according to hospital spokesman Todd Nighswonger.
Pacheco had been informally tailing doctors on their rounds in recent months and had been applying for residency programs for the fall, Nighswonger added.
"He was really well liked and had shadowed many doctors so he was fairly well known" around the hospital, Nighswonger said.
In a Facebook posting last week, Pacheco thanked his family and friends — especially his mother.
"And so my dream of becoming a doctor was fulfilled today!!!" he wrote. "I am so happy and blessed to have an amazing mother who helped me to this point of my life today. She is a true role model for me."