Records show DNA from a tissue led to Golden State Killer suspect arrest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer, according to warrants released Friday.

The documents detail the case pieced together by Sacramento County sheriff's investigators to arrest 72-year-old Joseph DeAngelo.

He is suspected of committing at least a dozen killings and roughly 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, making him one of California's most elusive serial killers.

Investigators zeroed in on DeAngelo by using genealogical websites to identify potential relatives of the killer based on DNA collected at a crime scene.

The DNA from a semen sample was collected after a double murder in Ventura County in 1980, according to the warrants.