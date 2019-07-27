Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Associated Press
Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been released from the hospital, according to the team.
Ortiz was let go on Friday and will reportedly continue his rehab at home and be monitored by nurses and his personal doctor.
Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back in his native Dominican Republic on June 9. After undergoing emergency surgery in the D.R., Ortiz was flown to Boston to receiver further care at Mass General Hospital.