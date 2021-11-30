IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Regeneron says Covid antibody drug could be less effective against Omicron variant

Further analyses are ongoing to confirm the potential impact using the actual Omicron variant sequence, according to the drugmaker.
Regeneron Begins Human Trials Of Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. headquarters in Tarrytown, N.Y., U.S., on June 12, 2020.Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday prior analyses suggested its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, and similar drugs, could have reduced activity against the Omicron variant.

The drugmaker said the analyses of the individual mutations present in the Omicron variant indicate "that there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity."

Further analyses are ongoing, the company said, adding that there was no direct data testing Omicron’s resistance to immunity gained from vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

The findings follow comments from Moderna’s chief executive officer, who said Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been previously.

