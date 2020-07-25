Regis Philbin, legend of U.S. television, dies at 88

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Regis Philbin, a legendary television host best known for the morning show, “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” and the widely popular game show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” has died, his family said. He was 88.

”We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,“ the family said in a statement.

A talented actor, singer, dancer, comedian and an all-around media star, Philbin charmed his way into living rooms across the country with his earnest New York accent and incredible gift of gab.

Philbin held the Guinness World Record for Most Hours on Camera on U.S. television, with more than 16,700 hours over the course of his career.

He made guest appearances on numerous TV series, including “How I Met Your Mother,” “30 Rock,” “Ugly Betty,” “Seinfeld,” co-host Ripa’s series “Hope and Faith,” “Mad About You” and “Spin City," according to Variety.

News of his death drew a wide response, including from Hoda Kotb of "TODAY," who tweeted, "Heartbroken. We will miss you regis."

