Remaining inmates who escaped through a Missouri jail ceiling captured, officials say

The remaining two inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail by cutting a hole in the ceiling have been captured, ending a search that started nearly two weeks ago, officials said.

Lance Justin Stephens was taken into custody near San Antonio, Texas, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night without providing additional details. San Antonio is more than 700 miles from Barry County, which sits on the Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma borders.

Matthew Allen Crawford was found Monday in Springfield, Missouri.

Stephens, Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins were discovered missing from the Barry County Jail early on June 3. Authorities believe the trio made their escape by cutting a hole in the ceiling to enter a water heater storage at the jail.

Sheriff Danny Boyd told NBC affiliate KYTV of Springfield there was a farm truck that was stolen the night of the escape. The vehicle was later found in Kansas.

Blevins ended up near Casper, Wyoming, more than 900 miles away, before he was captured on June 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stephens was being held in lieu of bail after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and a weapon possession charge, according to county court and jail records.

Crawford was being held on failure to appear in theft cases, and Blevins was being held on firearms possession charges, according to online records.