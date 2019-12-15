Remains of 3 people discovered at the Alamo during renovations

The remains of three people were found at the Alamo during an archaeological exploration done in preparation for renovations, Texas state officials said in a statement.
The three bodies, believed to belong to a young adult, infant, and adult, were discovered in the Monks Burial Room and the Nave of Alamo Church, in San Antonio, the Texas General Land Office said in a statement. Upon discovery, the on-site tribal monitor was notified and the excavation of the site where the bodies were found was halted.
The remains were found during a restoration plan meant to help the 300-year-old structures at the historic Spanish mission built in the 18th century remain standing. Officials were hoping to establish moisture monitoring equipment in the building.
The Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation sued the Alamo Trust, the state land office, and other groups involved in the renovation in September, claiming they have not been able to protect the ancestral remains buried at the site and said they were excluded from advising on the restoration.
Remains had previously been discovered at the Alamo in 1989 and 1995. Nearly 200 people died in the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, including famed American frontiersmen David Crockett and Jim Bowie, although historians believe the human remains from the battle were burned.