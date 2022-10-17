Remains found in Oklahoma identified as 4 missing men; police say they were shot and dismembered 

Four Oklahoma men who had gone missing while on a bicycle ride were shot and their dismembered bodies were discarded into a river, police said Monday.

Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were reported missing last week before human remains were found in a shallow portion of the Deep Fork River, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.

The remains were located outside of Okmulgee, which is about 40 miles south of Tulsa.

All four were shot and identifications were slowed because their bodies had been dismembered, according to Prentice.

"We believe the men planned to commit some type of criminal act," Prentice told reporters. “We do not know what they planned or where they planned to do it.”

Investigators base that belief on a witness who had been invited to come along as the men planned to "hit a lick big enough for all of them,” the chief revealed, using slang for a profitable criminal act.

Clockwise from top left, Mike Sparks, Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain and Alex Stevens. Okmulgee Police Dept.

The investigation led police over the weekend to a scrap yard.

"Nothing remarkable was observed inside the salvage yard, but evidence of a violent event was discovered on an adjoining property," Prentice said.

The chief named the salvage yard owner, Joe Kennedy, as a "person of interest," who detectives are seeking to interview.

Kennedy was reported missing Saturday night "and may be suicidal," according to Prentice.

The man's blue Chrysler PT Cruiser was found "abandoned behind a business in" Morris, Oklahoma, police later said.

"Investigators are looking into how it came to be there," according to a police statement. "Currently we have no vehicle information for Kennedy."

Prentice stopped just short of calling Kennedy dangerous.

“I don’t have any evidence to indicate that Mr. Kennedy is a threat to anyone else," the chief said. "But I would use caution if anyone sees Mr. Kennedy, please call the local authorities.”

A majority of the remains were found on Friday but some body parts weren't recovered until Sunday and Monday morning, police said. The men’s bikes have not yet been recovered.

The victims' loved ones had already readied themselves for positive identifications, but the gruesome details of the men's deaths stunned them.

"The additional information about the dismemberment was obviously a shock," Prentice said. "They were very distraught."

Prentice promised loved ones that police will continue pressing forward with the same dedication, even as this has turned from a missing person to a murder investigation.

"We have worked around the clock all week," the chief said. "We were out all weekend and we will continue to work at the same pace that we’ve been working to try to find out exactly what happened to their lives and who did it.”