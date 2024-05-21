Remains found in submerged car in New Jersey river identified as mom who vanished 14 years ago

The remains of a New Jersey mother who vanished 14 years ago have been found submerged in a car in the Cooper River last week, according to a nonprofit that advocates for missing people.

Bernadine Gunner, then 52, disappeared on July 7, 2010, last seen in Camden, according to the Camden County Police Department.

The discovery was made last week by United Search Corps, a nonprofit group that advocates for missing persons and conducts underwater searches.

A look into the murky depths of the Cooper River in Pennsauken on Wednesday using sonar and divers led United Search Corps founder Doug Bishop to discover multiple cars — including a Hyundai Elantra, the car Gunner was known to drive.

Inside, he found human remains.

Bernardine Gunner was last seen in 2010. Black & Missing Foundation

The following day, along with authorities, the vehicle and remains were recovered from the water.

"I was the diver, the moment that I saw it was a Hyundai Elantra I pretty much knew that it was going to be the vehicle that we were looking for," Bishop told NBC News on Tuesday. "I was able to identify her remains within the vehicle. We pretty much knew who we had."

"Once we got the vehicle out, we were able to make identification in numerous other fashions that corroborated our suspicions in connecting to the case," he added.

Bishop had learned about Gunner's case by supporters who raised her disappearance to the nonprofit.

Her car was found just 45 minutes into their search of the Cooper River, found less than a mile from where Gunner's last known location in the 1300 block of Park Boulevard in Camden, Bishop said.

He described sharing the news with Gunner's family, who have been desperate for answers for over a decade, as a "relief."

“It’s devastating. It’s answers. There’s not really words in the human language that can accurately describe that. Losing your mother and never knowing, and then you go 14 years of not knowing, that’s a nightmare. It’s tragic," Bishop said.

Julia Young, one of Gunner's children, posted on Facebook thanking Bishop for his help.

“Thanks to Doug (United Search Corps) we have closure our family can now give my mom a proper burial,” she wrote on Facebook.

She noted that while her family wasn’t satisfied with local police’s handling of her mother’s case, all it took was "for a one band man to come here and dive into that water and discover my mom."

"We can’t thank him enough for what he has done. Almost 14 years with no answers and now we have them," Young wrote. NBC News has reached out to Young for comment.

Bishop said he believes that Gunner ended up in the water by an accident, noting that that the location where her car was found was near a road on a bend with no obstructions preventing a car from entering the water.

Five other vehicles were found in Bishop's underwater search, which are under investigation by the local prosecutor's office.

Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release last week that on Thursday that human remains and multiple motor vehicles were located in the Cooper River, noting that three were removed, including the one holding human remains.

“The identity of the individual is pending DNA testing,” the prosecutor’s office said. As of Tuesday those results are still pending.

Bishop stressed that raising awareness is key solving cases — as with Gunner's disappearance.

“Public awareness is the number one biggest tool and any missing persons case, whether whether it’s a cold case or an active case,” he said. "We specialize in advocating for families, as well as searching for missing loved ones, whether it’s on land or underwater. It’s just a big gray area within law enforcement that we’re trying to correct with our training."