Remains of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon found in landfill

The Atlanta division of the FBI has identified remains found in a Georgia landfill as those of toddler Quinton Simon, bringing an end to the weeks-long search for the child that garnered national attention.

Bones found in the Superior Landfill in Savannah were found to belong to the 20-month-old through DNA analysis, according to a Monday statement from the FBI.

Police found remains at the landfill on Nov. 18, but they had not been identified and further testing was being conducted.

Quinton's cause of death has not yet been determined.

The toddler's mother, Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements.

Police have said they do not expect any other arrests in the case. The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the case against the toddler's mother, the FBI said.

Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Department

For a month, dozens of law enforcement officers searched through 1.2 million pounds of trash in the Waste Management landfill for Quinton’s remains, police said last week.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said when the search began on Oct. 18 that investigators had evidence to prompt the search, but declined to say what it was.

“We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal,” Hadley said at the time.

Simon reported Quinton missing Oct. 5 from his home in an unincorporated part of the county near Savannah, police have said. His disappearance quickly drew widespread attention and a large law enforcement response.

On Oct. 12 Chatham County police announced they believed Quinton was dead and named his mother as the primary suspect.