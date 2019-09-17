Breaking News Emails
Renowned ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, her family and the network said.
She was 75.
"We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," her family said in a statement.
ABC News President James Goldston called Roberts "a true pioneer for women in journalism" who will be dearly missed.
"Cokie's kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists," Goldston said.
The award-winning journalist, political commentator and author died from complications from breast cancer, according to the family statement.
"A terrifically talented writer and historian, Cokie published six books, many of them best-sellers and most about women in American history, whose stories often had been overlooked. She won every major award in journalism and was recognized with over 30 honorary degrees. Cokie was named one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting by the American Women in Radio and Television, and the Library of Congress declared her a 'Living Legend' in 2008, making her one of the very few Americans ever honored," said Goldston
In addition to her ABC News career, she also worked at other national outlets including National Public Radio.
