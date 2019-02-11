Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 11, 2019, 1:21 AM GMT By Alex Johnson

Rep. Walter Jones Jr., a 13-term Republican from eastern North Carolina whose about-face on the Iraq War came to define his congressional service, died Sunday on his 76th birthday, his congressional office confirmed.

No cause of death was announced. Jones entered hospice care last month as his health sharply declined after he suffered complications from a broken hip he sustained in a fall, and he had been on leave since then.

When he was re-elected to a 13th term in November, Jones was the only House Republican nationwide to run unopposed.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, announced Jones' death on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Jones wasn't a member of the Freedom Caucus, but he supported many of its positions in his 24 years serving the 3rd District of North Carolina.

He was a deeply Christian orthodox conservative of the pre-Donald Trump era, strongly supporting the military and just as strongly opposing taxes, same-sex marriage and abortion.

Jones ignored his party's leaders in 2012 when he voted against extending tax increases enacted during the administration of Republican President George W. Bush (a vote that cost him his seat on the Financial Services Committee), and he was the only House Republican to vote against the Republican tax bill in 2017 — he said the measure would add too much to the national deficit.

He sponsored or co-sponsored six measures in the House to restrict funding for and access to abortions, and he once called same-sex marriage "an assault on the Judeo-Christian values upon which this country was founded."

Jones was also a fierce protector of the numerous military installations in his district, which is home to Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and New River Marine Corps Air Station.