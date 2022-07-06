Report says Uvalde police had gunman in sights before he entered school — but did not pull the trigger

A Texas police officer had the Uvalde gunman in his sights but never fired a shot, believing — perhaps incorrectly — that he needed permission to fire, a new study of the mass killing revealed on Wednesday.

The report from Texas State University, reviewing law enforcement's response to the deadly Robb Elementary School attack, raised the troubling question of whether Salvador Rolando Ramos could have been stoped before he even entered campus where he'd kill 19 children and two teachers.

Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) pointed to several significant errors made before Ramos walked through an open school door.

The most disturbing could be that a Uvalde Police Department officer reported he was at the scene where Ramos had crashed his truck before getting out and carrying a rifle.

The report found that, “the UPD officer was armed with a rifle and sighted in to shoot the attacker; however, he asked his supervisor for permission to shoot.”

“The UPD officer did not hear a response and turned to get confirmation from his supervisor,” the report continued.

Texas state law allows officers to shoot a would-be attacker if there's reasonable belief that deadly force was immediately necessary to prevent the commission of murder, ALERRT said.

A representative for the city's police department could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.