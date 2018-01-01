Reported list of questions for Trump may open window on Mueller probe

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Special counsel Robert Mueller wants to grill President Donald Trump in detail about his ties to Russia, his firing of FBI Director James Comey and whether he has tried to interfere with the investigation itself, according to a list of questions published The New York Times.

The 44 questions, which NBC News hasn't independently verified, were read to Trump's lawyers by investigators for the special counsel's office, according to The Times, which said only someone not on Trump's legal teams gave it the list. Lawyers on both Trump's personal legal team and his White House legal team said Monday night that they had no comment. Mueller’s office also declined to comment to The Times.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, pictured testifying before a Senate committee in March 2013, when he was director of the FBI, wants answers about President Donald Trump's comments in a 2017 interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, according to a New York Times report. Alex Wong / Getty Images file

Some of the reported questions suggest that Mueller remains interested in whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign coordinated with Russia. Others zero in on Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 and the resignation in February 2017 of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December to having lied to the FBI in connection with the investigation.

Some seek information on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

The Times said the questions were provided to Trump's lawyers last month, about a week and a half before John Dowd resigned as his personal lawyer. Trump is widely reported to have insisted that he wants to talk to Mueller over the objections of Dowd. It is unclear whether this is a complete account of what was reportedly shared with Trump’s attorney.