Two employees for Republic Airways were fired after a video showed them getting into a physical altercation in a jetway at a Denver airport.
William Thomas, 36, and Marisha Sporer, 29, were taken into custody and charged with assault over the September incident at Denver International Airport.
In surveillance video that was posted online this week, Sporer appears to slap Thomas across the face. He responds by appearing to punch her in the upper body area before he hits her in the face. Sporer is seen in the video holding the side of her face as Thomas walks away.
The two had been involved in a romantic relationship since November 2018, and after landing in Denver, Sporer asked her boyfriend if she could use his cellphone, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sporer told police that after she saw something in Thomas' phone that she did not like, they got into a verbal argument and broke up. Thomas then went onto the plane and sat in the cockpit, and Sporer went to the gate but "became angry and went onto the plane to confront Thomas," according to the affidavit.
Investigators said Sporer grabbed Thomas by the necktie and slapped him three times. Thomas struck Sporer in the ribs. Both were injured in the fight but were not taken to the hospital, the affidavit states.
Sporer and Thomas were booked into jail on Sept. 13 and charged with assault and disturbing the peace. They have both been released on bond.
A spokesperson for Republic Airways told NBC News in a statement that the altercation between Sporer and Thomas was "unacceptable" and they "are no longer employed at Republic."
Court records show that they both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and are due in court later this month.