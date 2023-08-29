IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Republican lawyer who previously taught at University of New Hampshire stabbed to death in his home

Alexander Talcott, 41, died of a neck wound early Saturday in Durham, the attorney general’s office said.
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H. — A lawyer and Republican activist who once taught at the University of New Hampshire was stabbed to death in his home, authorities said.

Authorities said they’ve identified everyone who was involved in the stabbing and are still trying to determine if the person who killed Talcott acted in self-defense. They haven’t arrested anyone, but say there is no danger to the public.

Until 2021, Talcott was a part-time instructor at the University of New Hampshire’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, where he taught corporate finance and business law.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Alex Talcott,” the university said in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts are with Alex’s family at this difficult time.”

Talcott also was a former state director of the Republican National Lawyers Association, said the group’s current New Hampshire chair, William O’Brien.

“We will forever honor Alex’s selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes,” O’Brien said in a statement. “His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations within the RNLA and the greater legal community.”

