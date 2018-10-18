Rescue under way for man trapped two days 100 feet down Arizona mine shaft

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Sheriff's deputies were preparing early Wednesday night to rescue a man trapped for two days 100 feet down a western Arizona mine shaft, authorities said.

The man fell down the shaft on Monday but wasn't discovered until earlier Wednesday by a "good Samaritan," Maricopa County sheriff's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said on Twitter.

A medical helicopter was on the scene near Aguila, about 80 miles northwest of Phoenix, after authorities lowered a medic down the shaft to check on the man, Enriquez said. The man's injuries weren't clear, but Enriquez described him as alert and talking.

No other details, including the man's identity or how he fell down the mine shaft, were immediately available.