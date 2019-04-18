Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 18, 2019, 12:29 AM GMT / Updated April 18, 2019, 1:04 AM GMT By Alex Johnson

Emergency crews in northern Tennessee on Wednesday night safely retrieved a British cave diver who was part of the dramatic rescue of a Thai youth soccer team last year.

Josh Bratchley attends an awards ceremony in December. Steve Parsons / Press Association via AP Images file

A diver safely retrieved Josh Bratchley from the Mill Pond Cave system near Gainesboro in Jackson County, about 65 miles northeast of Nashville, authorities said. Bratchley — who was made a member of the Order of the British Empire in December for his role in the Thai rescue last summer — was in good shape and refused medical treatment, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Bratchley was with a small team of British divers who have been exploring the cave system for two or three days, said Ethan Burris, a spokesman for the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

The group called 911 shortly after midnight Tuesday when members noticed that Bratchley was unaccounted for after their last dive Tuesday afternoon, Burris said. Burris said the group's members waited to call 911 because they were searching for their colleague themselves.

A trained diver was sent into the cave system about 6 p.m. Wednesday and found Bratchley about an hour later, authorities said.

Lt. Brian Krebs, a cave rescue specialist for the Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service — members of which were flown in by the state Highway Patrol to help in the rescue — said the dive that rescue specialists made Wednesday night was about 400 feet long through a tight passage.