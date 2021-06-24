Rescuers rush to partial building collapse in Miami Beach

June 24, 2021, 7:53 AM UTC / Updated June 24, 2021, 8:01 AM UTC

Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida were responding to a partial building collapse early Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it was on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police were also assisting.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

NBC Miami reported that footage from the scene showed a large section of a multi-story building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.