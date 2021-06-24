Rescuers rush to partial building collapse in Miami Beach

Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida were responding to a partial building collapse early Thursday.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it was on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood.
More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.
Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police were also assisting.
NBC Miami reported that footage from the scene showed a large section of a multi-story building collapsed into a pile of rubble.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.