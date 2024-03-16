Residents in suburban Philadelphia township told to shelter in place after 'confirmed shootings'

Residents in a suburban Philadelphia township were told to shelter in place Saturday morning following "confirmed shootings," police said.

The shootings happened in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, about 28 miles from Philadelphia, according to a Facebook post by the Middletown Township Police Department.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said the shootings happened in two sections of the township and they were monitoring a reported carjacking.

Fitzpatrick said he is in touch with law enforcement as they try and locate the suspect.

Middletown Township police said there "are several gunshot victims and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random."

Authorities in Middletown Township, about 8 miles from Falls Township, said they are monitoring its border and traffic.

"This is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions," Middletown Township said. "Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice."

In a Facebook post, Falls Township police told residents to shelter in place, lock their doors and move to a secure location away from windows.

"Please abide by all instructions given. As information becomes available, it will be shared," Falls Township police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.