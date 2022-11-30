Retired Louisiana priest identified as one of two people found 'burned beyond recognition'

A priest was identified as one of the two people police found "burned beyond recognition" in Covington, Louisiana, Monday.

The bodies of Father Otis Young Jr. and a second person were located at about 7 a.m. on E. Gibson Street, the Covington Police Department said in a Facebook statement.

Father Otis Young Jr. Archdiocese of New Orleans

A suspect, Antonio Donde Tyson, 49, was taken into custody and booked on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, and the illegal possession of stolen things, police said.

Further details about the killings have not been released.

A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office said Young, 71, died from sharp and blunt force trauma. His death was classified as a homicide.

The office is using DNA to identify the second victim, a woman, the spokesperson said. NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans reported that Young's associate Ruth Prats is missing.

St. Peter Parish said in a statement Tuesday that it was "devastated" by news of the killings.

"We are deeply saddened, and ask that you join us in praying for Fr. Otis and Ruth, who is still listed as a missing person, as well as for their families," the church said, adding that the suspect has no affiliation with them.