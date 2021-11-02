Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in Washington, D.C.

Civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday night after falling at Howard University, the institution said.

"Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well," daughter Santita Jackson tweeted.

Frank Watkins, public policy director of Jackson's Rainbow Push Coalition, said the 80-year-old was supporting students in Washington, D.C. who had raised concerns about living conditions at campus dorms when he fell and struck his head, NBC Washington reported.

Watkins said Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital, where a CT scan indicated no internal injury. Jackson would be kept overnight as a precaution, he said.

While on campus, Jackson met with university President Wayne A. I. Frederick, the administrator tweeted. He was at the Blackburn Center, a student activity building when he fell, the university said.

Wishing Rev. Jackson a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. https://t.co/h49uSMy2FU — Wayne A. I. Frederick (@HUPrez17) November 2, 2021

Jackson, who has Parkinson's disease, was hospitalized in August after contracting Covid-19. He recovered and has been making public appearances.