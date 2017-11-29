He's got a pop star wife, yachts and a private plane, a $10 million art collection — and quite a story to tell a Manhattan jury.

Reza Zarrab, 34, a fantastically wealthy and politically connected gold trader with dual Turkish-Iranian citizenship, will complete his transformation from lead defendant to star witness when he takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday.

Reza Zarrab, seen here in 2013, has morphed from lead defendant to star witness in a U.S. trial. Sebnem Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images File

The testimony that he gives against banking executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla could make waves from Washington to Ankara in a case that has tested U.S.-Turkish relations and caught the interest of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigators.

Prosecutors will portray Zarrab as the ultimate insider who can expose the workings of a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran through front companies, forged documents and bribes to Turkish officials.

The defense will paint him as an untrustworthy turncoat who is using Atilla as a "get out of jail free card" and is being "coddled" by federal authorities even after he bribed a Manhattan jail guard for access to liquor, women and a phone.

"Stay tuned," defense attorney Cathy Fleming said Tuesday when asked for more details about Zarrab's activities behind bars. "It's going to be a bumpy ride."

The scope of Zarrab's testimony is still unknown, but there's no question that officials on two continents are keenly interested in what he has to say.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan pushed both the Obama and Trump administrations to drop the case, and sources have told NBC News that Mueller's team is investigating whether Turkish officials offered a bribe to Mike Flynn, then on the cusp of becoming National Security Advisor, to make it go away. Flynn's lawyers have denied it.

Zarrab, 34, was arrested in March 2016 after he landed in the United States on a private jet with $100,000 in spending money for a family trip to Disney World.

An indictment charged him and eight other Turks in a money-laundering operation to flout U.S. sanctions aimed at Iran's nuclear ambitions. The alleged co-conspirators include the head of the state-owned Halkbank and the former economic minister.

After spending more than a year in a Manhattan jail, Zarrab began cooperating and pleaded guilty — leaving Atilla, the deputy general manager of Halkbank and the only other defendant in U.S. custody, to stand trial alone.

"Atilla was the scheme's architect," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton told jurors during opening statements.

Defense attorney Victor Rocco said Zarrab was the mastermind and Atilla a blameless dupe.

"The evidence will show he [Zarrab] waged economic jihad against the U.S.," he said in his opening. "He made hundreds of millions of dollars...which he used to buy jets and yachts and people."

And then, Rocco said, referring to Zarrab's plea agreement, "he made the deal of a lifetime."