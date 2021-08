SAN DIEGO — A two-person panel on Friday granted parole to Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, but the decision was not final.

It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June 5, 1968, in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

If the decision is finalized, it would lead to his release.

Friday's hearing took place at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where he's been held for years.