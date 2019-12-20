Rhode Island senior-housing shooting victims identified

Police on Friday identified three women who were shot, one fatally, by a man at a senior-housing complex in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Julie Cardinal, 47, was killed Thursday by the gunman at the Babcock Village Apartments, where she was the manager, Westerly police said.
Also shot were Babcock employee Robin Moss, 38, who was listed in critical condition, and resident Donna Thornley, 66, who was stable, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said in a statement on Friday.
The police statement also described how officers came upon the shooter, who has not been identified.
Police officers responding to reports of a shooting at the housing complex on Thursday "immediately received information on (a) potential suspect," the statement said. They went to that person's residence "and were able to detain him."
But that man was not the shooter.
Later, a technology expert for police checked Babcock's surveillance system, and officers "were able to identify a potential suspect in reviewing the video footage," according to Lacey.
The suspect was a Babcock resident, and a robot was used to enter the suspect's room, the statement said. "Upon making entry the suspect was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Cardinal was a member of Christ Church in Westerly, and the Rev. Sunil Chandy said in a Facebook post that parishioners there were praying for the victims, emergency responders and the shooter.
"We will hold in prayer the victims, our First Responders (especially Stonington and Westerly Police), our community, and yes, we will pray for the soul of the tortured person who wrongly felt that violence was an appropriate answer," the post said.