Richard Simmons says he's dying in cryptic social media post, adds 'we all are dying'

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has shared a cryptic post saying, “I am … dying,” while encouraging people to eat healthy and “hug” their loved ones.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am …. dying,” the 75-year-old fitness coach, known for his eccentric personality and “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” workout videos, wrote on Facebook and X on Monday.

“Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death,” he continued. “Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

Simmons then encouraged his followers to start their day with a healthy meals and exercise every day.

“There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way,” he added.

“If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don’t forget to pray,” he concluded his post.

It’s not clear if he was merely sharing a motivational message or hinting at something more personal. NBC News has reached out for comment.

Once a frequent face on TV, the pop culture personality has been a recluse since 2014.

In January, he spoke up about an upcoming biopic about his life starring actor and comedian Pauly Shore, which Simmons said he never gave permission for.

“I have never given my permission for his movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."