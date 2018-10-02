Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two suspicious envelopes at a Department of Defense mail processing center suspected of containing the deadly toxin ricin were mailed to the Pentagon addressed to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, a source familiar with the incident told NBC News.

There were no indications anyone has been exposed to the suspicious substance, according to the source familiar with the incident.

Earlier Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood said the envelopes were addressed to someone at the Pentagon but declined to identify who they were sent to.

The mail facility where the envelopes is located on the Pentagon campus but not within the main building itself, he said.

The FBI is taking the lead on investigating the incident, according to Sherwood.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis leaves after a news conference at the Ministry of Defense in Paris on Oct. 2. Lionel Bonaventure / AFP - Getty Images

Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement that on Monday the Pentagon Force Protection Agency "detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon's remote screening facility."

"The envelopes were taken by the FBI this morning for further analysis," he said.

All United States Postal Service mail received at the facility Monday is currently under quarantine, he added.

A federal official said the ricin indication was based on a field test, and those are often unreliable. At this point, the official said, concern about these envelopes is low.

Ricin, a lethal poison produced naturally in castor beans, has no known antidote and cannot be quickly detected. A dose the size of a grain of salt can be fatal if inhaled, injected, or ingested.

In May 2013, ricin-laced letters were sent to then-President Barack Obama and then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. No one was seriously hurt in the incidents.

Shannon Guess Richardson, a former actress from Texas, pleaded guilty to the crime. Prosecutors said Richardson, 35, who had minor roles in the TV series "The Walking Dead" and the movie "The Blind Side," sent the letters in a bid to set up her estranged husband.