Rick Moranis of 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' punched in head in 'random' attack in NYC

Actor Rick Moranis of "Ghostbusters" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" was attacked by an unknown assailant near New York City's Central Park on Thursday, three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the attack told NBC New York.

The 67-year-old actor and comedian was reportedly walking when the suspect punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

According to the NYPD, Moranis took himself to the hospital before later reporting the incident to police, NBC New York reported.

The NYPD says the attacked occurred around 7:30 a.m.

Video of the assault was tweeted by police and includes a look at the suspect, dressed in black and wearing an "I Love New York" hoodie. The NYPD called the assault "random" and "unprovoked."

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZvSUPjtVdp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2020

Moranis, a father of two, left Hollywood more than 20 years ago to raise his children as a single father after his wife died of cancer.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.