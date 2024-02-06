Rigger falls to death during production of Marvel's 'Wonder Man'

LOS ANGELES — A rigger died after falling from rafters Tuesday during the production of Marvel Studios’ “Wonder Man” in California, an official confirmed.

The identity of the worker killed in the fall at Radford Studio Center in Studio City has not been released.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a spokesperson for Marvel said.

An entrance to the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, Calif. Google Maps

Deadline first reported the death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

Matthew D. Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, said the group was shocked by the tragic loss.

“We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” Loeb said in a statement Tuesday. “Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can."

Filming was set to begin next month on “Wonder Man,” which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and was delayed by last year’s dual Hollywood strikes.