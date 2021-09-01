'Rising star' bull rider killed by animal at California competition

A 22-year-old "rising star" bull rider from Brazil died after a bull stepped on his chest at a California event, organizers said.

Amadeu Campos Silva died after the accident Sunday at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno, Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement.

A tribute on the PBR's website says that Campos Silva was on the bull Classic Man when he was tossed and his spur caught got tangled up with his bull rope. The animal stepped on his chest.

Campos Silva competed in Brazil before making his debut in the United States in 2019, and he rode in the 2020 PBR World Finals, he said.

"Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt," Gleason said. "The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu's family and friends."

PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola told The Associated Press that Classic Man was not at fault and will be eligible for future events.

"It clearly was not an act of aggression,” he said. “The bull was bucking in his normal pattern.”

Campos Silva was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he died, the association said.