Road rage on interstate highway leads to fatal shooting in South Carolina

Two people have been arrested after an apparent road rage incident in South Carolina ended in a fatal shooting, authorities said Friday.

The incident began Thursday when two drivers were involved in an altercation as they drove on Interstate 26, police in North Charleston said. They then exited onto a surface street, where Austin Blayne Faltermeier, 32, drove into the other car, driven by Parker Norman Gour, 24, they said.

Gour responded by shooting a pistol into Faltermeier's car, hitting a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A child was also in the car, they said.

Gour was arrested for investigation of manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Faltermeier was arrested and could be charged with first-degree assault, battery and unlawful conduct towards a child.