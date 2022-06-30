Suspected road-rage shooter killed man near Philadelphia for driving too slow, police say

A man killed in an apparent road-rage shooting near Philadephia on Wednesday was fatally shot by someone who thought he was driving too slow, police said.

“A man lost his life today over traveling in his car too slow in rush-hour traffic,” Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly said at a news conference. “It’s just not acceptable.”

King Hua, 54, was killed while stopped at a red light about 8:40 a.m. on State Road, police and the district attorney said.

A dark-colored sport utility vehicle used the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s car, and then a male passenger got out and fired two shots through Hua's windshield, Daly said.

The gunman fled, police said.

The account of the killing in Springfield Township, which is a community of around 25,000 around 10 miles west of downtown Philadelphia, is from witnesses, Daly said.

Police are searching for a gunman who they say killed another driver in Delaware County, Pa., in a road rage shooting prompted by the suspect's anger at the victim apparently driving too slowly. NBC Philadelphia

Hua was driving, and his wife was in the car, officials said.

After Hua was shot, his car then went forward and struck a work van, police said.

In April, an analysis by the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, which supports gun restrictions, said that 2021 was the “worst year on record” for road-rage shootings. The group said it analyzed data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The analysis found that in 2021, nearly 400 people were wounded and 130 more were fatally shot during encounters with aggressive drivers, compared to 225 injured and 68 killed in 2019.