Rob Goldstone told Senate Trump Tower meeting with Russians was 'bad idea'

WASHINGTON — The music promoter who brokered the infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians told Congress that he was told a "well-connected" lawyer had potentially "damaging information" on Hillary Clinton — and that he thought the sitdown was a "really bad idea."

“Emin simply said that all he knew was that there was some potentially damaging information re: Hillary, which could be of interest to the Trumps," Rob Goldstone said of his client, Russian pop star and son of an oligarch Emin Agalarov, in transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Goldstone said he believed the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, must be politically connected.

“In the call at the end, [I said] that I believed it was a bad idea and that we shouldn’t do it," Goldstone said.

"He said, 'It doesn't matter. You just need to get the meeting.' And then I said, 'I think this is a really bad idea,'" Goldstone added.

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya Dmitry Serebryakov / AP file

The June 9, 2016, meeting is of keen interest to investigators probing Russian meddling in the presidential election and possible links to the Trump campaign.

The sitdown was requested by Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer who was working to overturn the Magnitsky Act, which punishes Russian officials.

Also in attendance were Goldstone, President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner; and former campaign chair Paul Manafort, now under indictment.