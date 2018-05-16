Rob Goldstone told Senate Trump Tower meeting with Russians was 'bad idea'

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — The music promoter who brokered the infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians told Congress that he was told a "well-connected" lawyer had potentially "damaging information" on Hillary Clinton — and that he thought the sitdown was a "really bad idea."
“Emin simply said that all he knew was that there was some potentially damaging information re: Hillary, which could be of interest to the Trumps," Rob Goldstone said of his client, Russian pop star and son of an oligarch Emin Agalarov, in transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
Goldstone said he believed the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, must be politically connected.
“In the call at the end, [I said] that I believed it was a bad idea and that we shouldn’t do it," Goldstone said.
"He said, 'It doesn't matter. You just need to get the meeting.' And then I said, 'I think this is a really bad idea,'" Goldstone added.
The June 9, 2016, meeting is of keen interest to investigators probing Russian meddling in the presidential election and possible links to the Trump campaign.
The sitdown was requested by Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer who was working to overturn the Magnitsky Act, which punishes Russian officials.
Also in attendance were Goldstone, President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner; and former campaign chair Paul Manafort, now under indictment.
Also there were Rinat Akhmetshin, a former Soviet counterintelligence officer working as a lobbyist in Washington; Anatoli Samochornov, a translator; and Ike Kaveladze, an executive at the Agalarovs’ real estate company.
The Senate Judiciary Committee previously released testimony from Veselnitskaya, who has also given extensive interviews to NBC News, and from Glenn Simpson, the founder of research firm Fusion GPS, who worked with Veselnitskaya on Magnitsky Act matters and who also commissioned the infamous dossier that detailed Trump’s alleged Russian links.
