Robb Elementary School students were celebrating. Then came a day of horror.

The academic term at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was coming to a close and celebration was in the air.

In neon-colored Facebook posts, Robb administrators announced lively events, like field trips and classroom parties. High school seniors dropped by Monday to give high fives. Tuesday was shaping up to be especially festive: “Footloose and Fancy,” a chance to wear “fun/fancy shoes,” and “Awards Day,” a commemoration of achievement.

The theme of the month: “May Madness.”

Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old fourth-grade student with jet-black hair and wise eyes, accepted an honor roll award on Tuesday morning. He held up his paper certificate and posed for photos in front of pink and red balloons.

Jose Flores, another 10-year-old fourth-grader, accepted his honor roll certificate with a wide, toothy grin, standing proudly under a black-and-white banner that said “ROBB 22.”

Hours later, Xavier and Jose were dead.