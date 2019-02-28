Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 7:10 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 28, 2019, 9:06 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor, court documents show.

Kraft, 77, was charged earlier this week with two counts of soliciting a prostitute in connection with his allegedly paying the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, for a sex act on two separate occasions in January, prosecutors said.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in state Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida, a court filing shows.

His attorney, Jack Goldberger, requested a nonjury trial for the billionaire, the court document shows.

Kraft was arrested Friday on the accusation that he paid for a sex act at the spa once on Jan. 19 and again on the morning of the 20th, hours before the Patriots won the AFC Championship that sent them to the Super Bowl, according to court documents.

Investigators allege Kraft was seen on surveillance video with a spa worker on both days.

The powerful NFL team owner was one of at least 25 people arrested on allegations of soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, one of several spas investigated by authorities in a monthslong human-trafficking probe, police said.

Kraft is not alleged to be involved in human trafficking, and he has denied engaging in illegal activity.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," a spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement Friday. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The NFL said in a statement Monday that owners as well as players are subject to the league's personal conduct policy.

"We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation," the statement read. "We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."

Kraft faces up to one year in prison if convicted on the charges, as well as a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and mandatory attendance at a class on the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking.

Kraft is scheduled to be arraigned on March 27.