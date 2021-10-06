Robert Lowery, missing Texas dad found in same forrest as Gabby Petito, died of suicide, coroner finds

Robert “Bob” Lowery, a Texas father who vanished in a Wyoming national forest, died of suicide, a coroner said Wednesday.

Lowery, 46, went missing after flying to Jackson Hole on Aug. 19 and using a ride-sharing car service to Wilson, a town near multiple national forest trailheads. His body was properly identified and the cause of death was confirmed to be suicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said Wednesday.

Robert "Bob" Lowery Lowery family

Leigh Lowery, his sister, told “Dateline” that he resigned from his real estate job and was going on various camping trips before starting a new job. His family grew worried after he stopped contacting his two minor children.

Lowery's remains were found on Sept. 28 in Bridger-Teton National Forest, the same forrest where authorities found Gabby Petito’s body on Sept. 19. Volunteer rescue teams with a dog found a set of remains and a black Nike duffle bag on a steep, wooded slope, the Teton County Search and Rescue said at the time.

Petito's disappearance, covered by national news outlets, helped highlight Lowery's case, authorities previously said. At least two people contacted police with new information about the last place he was possibly seen the weekend before his body was found.

"The new information put Lowery on the Black Canyon Trail, wearing a black baseball cap with a gold P, and carrying a black duffle bag with the Nike logo," authorities said.