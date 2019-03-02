Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 2, 2019, 3:25 AM GMT By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Jerry Lee Lewis, the 83-year-old rock 'n' roll pioneer, suffered a minor stroke Thursday night, according to his representative.

"Right now we're just asking for prayers, and asking the media to express how important Jerry is," his publicist, Zach Farnum, said.

Asked if any of the singer's upcoming dates are being canceled (he's scheduled to play at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival April 28, followed by dates in Tennessee and Virginia in May and June), Farnum said, "As of now we don't see any reason we have to, which is a good sign," Farnum said.

A statement posted on Lewis' official Facebook page and to media said: "Last night, Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke. He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery. The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated."

The post ended with a Bible citation, Jeremiah 30:17: "'But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,' declares the Lord."

Although Lewis has slowed his touring in recent years, he has averaged at least a gig a month in recent times, and was performing as recently as two weeks ago in Greenville, SC.

He played the Riot Fest in Chicago last fall and the Stagecoach Festival in California in 2017.

His most recent album, "Rock & Roll Time," which paired him with partners like Keith Richards, Robbie Robertson and Neil Young, was released in 2014.