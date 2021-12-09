IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rocky Mountain National Park ranger shot by suspect, protected by vest

One of two suspects was also shot by the ranger and brought to a hospital for treatment.
Rocky Mountain National Park on Aug. 5, 2020, in Grand Lake, Colo.
Rocky Mountain National Park on Aug. 5, 2020, in Grand Lake, Colo.David Zalubowski / AP file
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A ranger at Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park was shot by a suspect Wednesday morning, according to a park spokesperson.

The ranger, who has not been identified, was protected by a ballistic vest and not seriously injured, said Rocky Mountain National Park public affairs officer Kyle Patterson.

One of two suspects was also shot by the ranger and brought to a hospital for treatment, Patterson said.

That suspect and another suspect were involved earlier in the morning in a vehicular pursuit outside park boundaries. When the ranger later came in contact with them later, shots were fired.

The second suspect is in custody, authorities said. Neither of the suspects have been identified.

Patterson did not immediately respond to a question about why the suspects were being pursued in the first place.

The FBI is investigating the shootings.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.